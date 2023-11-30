Genesys International sets up Executive Innovation Board with sectoral experts

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Home-grown mapping company Genesys has set up an Executive Innovation Board with sectoral experts to advance its map stack, the company said on Thursday.

The company has roped in experts from mobility, e-commerce and logistics, and automotive sectors.

"The EIB will be crucial in steering Genesys toward innovative solutions for India's consumer and infrastructure needs. Genesys will be focusing on the e-commerce/logistics, mobility, and automotive space given the disruptive India map platform the company has built," Genesys said in a statement.

The company has roped in location intelligence expert Rajiv Dinesh who has earlier held leadership positions at Delhivery.

Dinesh led the data science and AI products function that built the location intelligence stack and optimisation product suites, the statement said.

The company has onboarded automotive expert Navin Paul who earlier held senior leadership positions at Bosch and Honda Motors. "As a distinguished member of the Expert Advisory Group for India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, he will provide invaluable insights to fine-tune Genesys' navigation product for automobile OEMs," the statement said.

Genesys has roped in mobility sector expert Dhruva Rajan, Former CEO at Ola Maps.

"The formation of the Executive Innovation Board with deep domain talent is an extension of our New India Map stack strategy. We are dedicated to addressing the growing needs of the Indian consumer and infrastructure space," Genesys International, managing director, Sajid Malik said. PTI PRS MR