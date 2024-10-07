New Delhi: Gensol Engineering on Monday announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as the company's Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Jain succeeds Jabir Mahendi Aga, who is moving to an expanded leadership role within Gensol Group, Gensol Engineering said in a statement.

"Gensol Engineering appoints Ankit Jain as CFO. He will work with the company's leadership to execute strategies for establishing a solid financial foundation and enhancing corporate governance for the company," it said.

Jain joined the company from Zetwerk India where he was Vice President - Finance. He brings over 20 years of experience across finance and accounting functions, including fundraising, merger and acquisition (M&A), investor relations, corporate governance, auditing, and taxation, the statement added.

"Ankit's extensive experience in finance and leadership roles, and his expertise in driving strategic financial initiatives will be invaluable in helping Gensol lead the energy transition," said Anmol Singh Jaggi, CMD, Gensol Engineering.