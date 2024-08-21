Gensol Engineering bags 16 MW rooftop project in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said it has secured a 16 megawatt rooftop solar project from a textile company in Madhya Pradesh.

The repeat order has been secured under commercial and industrial (C&I) segment of the company, Gensol Engineering said, adding that the project will be set up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

"Gensol Engineering... has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for execution of 16 MWp turnkey EPC rooftop solar project worth... from a leading textile company. This is a repeat order for Gensol, which will be installed in Madhya Pradesh and Gensol will commission the project in six months," the company said in a statement.

The project will utilise high-efficiency bi-facial solar modules which absorbs sunlight from both sides.

Shilpa Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Solar EPC (India), Gensol Engineering said, "When completed, this project will be amongst the biggest rooftop solar projects in India utilising a large rooftop area." Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power EPC services, along with electric mobility solutions. PTI ABI TRB TRB