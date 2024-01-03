Gensol Engineering bags Rs 139-cr solar power project from Sarda Energy

New Delhi: Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 139-crore solar power project in Chhattisgarh.

The 33 megawatt (MW) solar power project has been awarded by Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SEML), Gensol Engineering said in a statement.

The captive solar project will come up at SEML's Kharora plant in Chhattisgarh, it said, adding that the value of the project is Rs 138.72 crore.

The scope of the contract covers a comprehensive set of responsibilities including design, engineering, procurement, and construction, along with the commissioning of the solar power facility, Gensol Engineering said.

"Securing this project is an entry into the vast industrial landscape of Chhattisgarh which presents a dynamic market with immense potential for renewable energy integration," Gensol Engineering CEO Ali Imran Naqvi said.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar plants.