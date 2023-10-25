Gensol Engineering bags Rs 302-cr contract from Mahagenco

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Construction engineering company Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 301.5 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (Mahagenco).

The latest contract is for the installation and commissioning of a solar power plant.

Gensol Engineering Ltd has won "bid for the conceptualisation, engineering, provisioning, installation, testing, and commissioning of a state-of-the-art 62 MWAC crystalline solar PV technology grid interactive solar PV power plant ...in Maharashtra," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants. Gensol has also established a electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Pune to develop and produce electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers. PTI SID HVA