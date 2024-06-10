Gensol Engineering board appoints former IREDA CMD KS Popli as Independent Director

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Kuljit Singh Popli as an Independent Director of the company.

His appointment as an Independent Director (Non-Executive) for a period of five-year is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing general meeting of the company, Gensol Engineering said in an exchange filing.

Popli has over 40 years of professional experience in the energy sector. He is the founder director of Clime Finance Pvt Ltd. He served as an Advisor with the International Solar Alliance for two years and was Chairman & Managing Director of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) from 2014 to 2019.

Besides, the board also approved the appointment of Ali Imran Naqvi as an Additional Director (Executive) of the company for a period of five years. His appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming general meeting of the company.

Naqvi has more than 14 years of professional experience. In his erstwhile role, he was the CEO of Gensol Engineering Limited, Solar EPC India. PTI ABI DR