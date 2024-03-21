Gensol Engineering commissions 10.6 MW rooftop solar project in MP

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 10.6 megawatt rooftop solar project in Madhya Pradesh.

The bi-facial solar project is located at Budhni textile unit of Trident Ltd in Madhya Pradesh.

The plant equipped with close to 20,000 solar panels is expected to offset close 11,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, Gensol Engineering said in a statement.

Bi-facial solar system comprises a solar panel which captures sunlight from both surfaces and produces power from two sides.

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO (EPC Business), Gensol, said, "This project ranks among the top five biggest rooftop solar ventures globally utilising a rooftop area exceeding 70,000 square meters." Gensol Engineering has an EPC order book of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for the development of solar power plants. It has also established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune. PTI ABI DR