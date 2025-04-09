Gensol Engineering commissions solar project in Jharkhand

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Gensol Engineering Ltd on Wednesday announced the company has commissioned a ground mounted solar project in Jharkhand.

This 40-acre solar power plant will generate over 15 million units of clean energy annually, offsetting 21,000 metric tonnes of Co₂ emissions every year, Gensol Engineering said in an exchange filing.

This project is developed under a Rs 40 crore EPC contract and underscores Gensol's expertise in executing complex solar installations in challenging terrains. The scope includes comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) support for five years.

The project is located at Panchet town of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. PTI ABI ABI MR