Gensol Engineering gets pre-orders for 30,000 EVs

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said its arm Gensol Electric Vehicles has received orders to supply 30,000 e-vehicles.

The company did not disclose the order value.

Its arm Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (GEVPL) is into manufacturing of battery-based vehicles.

GEVPL has received 30,000 pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT from existing fleet operators, the company said in a statement.

The company unveiled its two EVs at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in the national capital.

Gensol Engineering is into the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions. PTI ABI ABI SHW