Gensol Engineering gets Rs 520 crore solar project in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Gensol Engineering on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 520 crore to install a solar power project in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

The order has been secured from a leading power generation utility in the state, Gensol said in an exchange filing.

"The project involves the development of a 100 MW AC/135 MWp ground-mount solar PV power project across 500 acres in Maharashtra with a total order value of Rs 520 crore," it said.

The scope of responsibilities includes civil and electrical engineering works, securing necessary permits, installation and commissioning of the plant, and three years of operational management inclusive of maintenance for the plant’s switchyard and transmission infrastructure, Gensol said.

The company said it aims to complete the order within 450 days Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol Group of companies which offers EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for the development of solar power plants.

It has also established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune.