Gensol Engineering-Matrix Gas consortium bags 237 MW electrolyser project

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A consortium of Gensol Engineering and Matrix Gas & Renewables has bagged a 237 MW electrolyser manufacturing plant project, a statement said on Wednesday.

The project was secured through a competitive bidding process invited by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Gensol Engineering said, adding that the project will be set up as part of the government's production linked incentive (PLI).

"Gensol Engineering in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables announced that it has emerged as a winning bidder for 237 MW annual capacity under the PLI scheme for setting up electrolyser manufacturing plant," it said.

With the latest win, the Gensol-Matrix consortium has secured a cumulative 300 MW capacity, including a 63 MW project awarded earlier in an SECI tender.

"Winning this PLI capacity under the National Green Hydrogen Mission...not only strengthens our position in the green hydrogen sector but also opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration in renewable energy," Anmol Jaggi, Managing Director of Gensol Engineering Ltd, said.

According to the statement, Gensol & Matrix both are promoted by common promoters and will continue to collaborate in the green hydrogen and its derivates, including green steel and green ammonia domain taking benefit of the skill sets of each entity.

Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions.