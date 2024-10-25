Gensol Engineering net profit grows 29 pc to Rs 23 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Friday posted a 29 per cent rise in Rs 22.93 crore net profit after tax on consolidated basis during September quarter.

Advertisment

The company had posted Rs 17.71 crore "net profit after taxes attributable to shareholders of the company" in the same period a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 346.82 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 304.87 crore in July-September quarter of preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

Expenses trimmed to Rs 239.88 crore from Rs 257.51 crore in the year ago quarter.

Advertisment

Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions. PTI ABI KKS DRR