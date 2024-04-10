Gensol Engineering reports order book of Rs 1,783 crore

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Wednesday reported an order book of Rs 1,783 crore.

The company has secured an order worth Rs 1,448 crore from Solar EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction, India & Middle East including Scorpius Trackers), a statement said.

Besides, the company has another order worth Rs 335 crore from Let’sEV (Electric Vehicles Leasing business) Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman And Managing Director, Gensol Engineering said in the statement, "Our order book for FY25 is at Rs 1,783 crores highlighting growing demand for our renewable energy and eMobility solutions. This order book will be executed over the next 12 months." * * * * * Pocket FM appoints three senior leaders in Engineering and Analytics New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM on Wednesday said it has appointed three technology leaders to key positions within the organisation.

Umesh Bude joined as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering and Rohan Gandhi assumed the role of Vice President (VP) of Analytics. Rupesh Gopal joined as the VP of Engineering to lead the overall software development, architecture, and cloud infrastructure functions at Pocket FM. All three new leaders will report to Prateek Dixit, Co-founder and CTO, Pocket FM. PTI KKS ANK DR