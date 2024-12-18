Gensol Engineering secures 22 MW solar project in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said it has secured a 22-megawatt solar project from a steel maker in Punjab.
The ground-mounted project will be executed over a period of six months on a turnkey basis, Gensol Engineering said.
It has secured the first large turnkey solar project from a leading steel product company in Punjab for the development of a 22 MW ground-mounted solar PV power plant, the company said.
The order is valued at Rs 88 crore, it said.
As part of the contract, Gensol Engineering said it will supply high-efficiency bi-facial solar modules that maximize energy output and ensure long-term durability.
Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions.