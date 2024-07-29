Gensol Engineering secures Rs 463 crore solar plant project in Gujarat

New Delhi: Gensol Engineering on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 463 crore to set up a solar plant at Gujarat’s Khavda RE Power Park.

The project will be a state-of-the-art solar facility, featuring a fixed tilt module mounting structure and other system components, according to a company statement.

Gensol Engineering has received an order for the engineering, design, procurement, erection, testing, and commissioning of a Rs 463 crore solar plant at Khavda RE Power Park in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, the statement said.

Shilpa Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Solar EPC (India), Gensol Engineering Ltd, said, "This win demonstrates the trust in the leadership of Gensol's project management capabilities and execution expertise...we are currently executing solar projects for a number of marquee customers totalling approximately 1 GW." Established in 2012, Gensol Engineering Ltd, is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions.