Gensol Engineering wins bid for 116 MW solar projects in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Gensol Engineering Ltd on Monday said it has won the bid for 116 megawatt of solar projects in Gujarat.

These projects will be distributed across 27 locations, all under the purview of Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd. (PGVCL), the state electricity distribution company, Gensol Engineering Ltd said in a statement.

"Gensol Engineering has emerged as winning bidder for 116 MW (150 MWp) of solar projects in Gujarat with approximately EPC revenue of Rs 600 crore," it said.

The projects are expected to be operational within 12 months following the issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA).

The projects aim for feeder-level solarisation. At the feeder level, solar power projects can be deployed to fulfil the power needs of single or multiple agricultural feeders from a distribution sub-station, Gensol said.

Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions.