Gensol Engineering's promoter Anmol Jaggi increases stake via open market

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Gensol Engineering has announced its promoter and Managing Director Anmol Jaggi has hiked its stake in the company by snapping up additional shares through open market operations.

One of the promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi has invested more in the company through the acquisition of 12,000 equity shares of the company through an open market operation, as a result, the holding of Jaggi will increase, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Earlier, Jaggi held 80,18,711 equity shares of Gensol Engineering which is amounting to 21.17 per cent of the total shareholding of the company, it added.

As of the June quarter, promoter and promoter group entity of Gensol owned a combined 62.77 per cent holding, the data showed with the BSE.

Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions.

Shares of Gensol Engineering fell 0.05 per cent to trade at Rs 841 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG DR