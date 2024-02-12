Gensol-Matrix Gas consortium wins hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing project under PLI

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Gensol Engineering on Monday said its consortium with Matrix Gas has won a project for manufacturing of hydrogen electrolyser under a PLI scheme.

The project has been awarded under Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) PLI scheme's Tranche-I, as part of National Green Hydrogen Mission.

"Gensol Engineering and Matrix Gas win PLI bid for hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing. The awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per annum, is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to India's ambitious goal of producing 5 million metric tonne of green hydrogen annually by 2030," a statement by Gensol said.

Both Gensol and Matrix are promoted by common promoters and will continue to collaborate in the green hydrogen domain taking benefit of the skill sets of each entity.

"Green hydrogen is pivotal in the world's transition to sustainable energy, and Gensol, leveraging this opportunity, aims to foster global partnerships, technological exchange, and innovation. Together, we are set to catalyse the adoption of green hydrogen globally, marking a new era in energy sustainability," Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO (EPC Business), Gensol Engineering said.

Founded in 2012, Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol group of companies, which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants.

The company has also established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune for development and production of electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers. PTI ABI ANU ANU