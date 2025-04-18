Gensol Saga: bright beginnings, dark turns; Jaggi brothers face Sebi action

New Delhi: Once celebrated as rising stars in the country's renewable energy sector, brothers Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi are now facing serious allegations of financial misconduct.

The duo had launched two prominent ventures — Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility, quickly gaining recognition for their contributions to clean energy and electric mobility. However, their reputation took a significant hit following Sebi's investigation.

In a dramatic turn of events, regulator Sebi, through its interim order on Tuesday, barred the Jaggi brothers from accessing the securities markets until further notice. The action comes amid accusations of siphoning off loan funds from their publicly listed company Gensol Engineering for personal use, raising concerns over corporate governance and financial misconduct.

The rise and fall of Gensol Gensol Engineering is engaged in providing solar consulting services, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and leasing of electric vehicles, among others.

It was initially listed on the BSE SME platform on October 15, 2019, and subsequently, it was migrated to the main board of BSE and NSE on July 3, 2023.

The company saw rapid growth over the years with standalone sales rising from Rs 61 crore in FY17 to Rs 1,152 crore in FY24. During the same period, the operating profit jumped from Rs 2 crore to Rs 209 crore, while net profit rose from Rs 2 crore to Rs 80 crore.

Its balance sheet expanded from Rs 10 crore in FY17 to Rs 2,202 crore in H1 FY25 and borrowings grew from nil to Rs 1,045 crore, peaking at Rs 1,260 crore in FY24.

Shareholders count surged from 155 in FY20 — the year in which the company was listed on the BSE SME Platform — to 1,09,872 as of March 31, 2025. During this period, promoter holding in Gensol came down from 70.72 per cent in FY 2020 to 35 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

The healthy performance was reflected in the company's stock performance.

During the past year, the stock price touched a high of Rs 1,126 per share with a market capitalisation of Rs 4,300 crore. On April 11, 2025, the stock traded at Rs 133 per share with a valuation of Rs 506 crore.

Sebi received a complaint in June 2024 related to the manipulation of share price and diversion of funds from Gensol and thereafter, started examining the matter.

Credit rating agencies, CARE Rating and Icra, on March 3 and 4, respectively, downgraded the ratings assigned by them for fund-based and non-fund-based credit facilities availed by Gensol to "D" due to delays in servicing debt obligations.

Icra also disclosed that "certain documents shared by GEL with Icra on its debt servicing track record, were apparently falsified, which raises concerns on its corporate governance practices, including its liquidity position".

On March 5, 2024, Gensol issued an investor release, signed by its CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi, wherein the firm categorically denied "any involvement in falsification claims" made by the rating agency.

Thereafter, Sebi called for information from the CRAs regarding the downgrade of the ratings assigned to Gensol.

The CRAs submitted that pursuant to news reports concerning default by BluSmart, a related party to Gensol, in February, the credit rating agencies initiated a review of the ratings assigned to the Gensol instruments.

As per submissions of CRAs, Gensol responded to CRA queries by stating that it was regular in its debt servicing and that the default by BluSmart had no impact on the company.

The CRAs further submitted that when they sought term loan statements, Gensol provided the statements of all lenders except those of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC). In respect of these two lenders, Gensol shared Conduct Letters purportedly issued by Ireda and PFC, which stated that Gensol was regular in its debt servicing.

CARE also submitted that Gensol requested the withdrawal of the ratings assigned to it and, in support of this request, submitted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) purportedly issued by its lenders.

However, upon seeking confirmation from Ireda and PFC regarding the issuance of the Conduct Letters and NOCs, both the lenders categorically denied having issued such letters, the regulator said.

Sebi subsequently called for detailed information from Ireda and PFC regarding the debt servicing status of loans sanctioned to Gensol. On reviewing the information submitted by these lenders, multiple instances of default by the company in servicing their loans were observed.

Fund Diversion Between FY22 and FY24, Gensol secured Rs 977.75 crore in loans from Ireda and PFC, with Rs 663.89 crore meant for purchasing 6,400 EVs.

However, Gensol admitted to acquiring only 4,704 EVs worth Rs 567.73 crore, as confirmed by supplier Go-Auto. Given that Gensol was also required to provide a 20 per cent equity contribution, the total outlay should have been Rs 829.86 crore, leaving Rs 262.13 crore unaccounted for.

Sebi probe found that funds meant for EV purchases were often routed back to Gensol or entities linked to the Jaggi brothers. Some of the funds were used for personal expenses of the promoters, such as the purchase of a luxury apartment, transfers to relatives, and investments benefiting private entities owned by the promoters.

One of the most striking revelations was the use of Rs 42.94 crore, routed through Anmol Singh Jaggi's Capbridge Ventures, to finance a luxury apartment in DLF Camellias.

Additionally, Rs 50 lakh was allegedly invested in Ashneer Grover's startup Third Unicorn, with other funds covering personal travel and leisure.

Further, Rs 6.20 crore was allegedly diverted to Anmol's mother Jasminder Kaur, while his wife Mugdha Kaur Jaggi received Rs 2.98 crore.

Extravagant personal spending included Rs 26 lakh on a golf set and Rs 3 lakh spent via MakeMyTrip for travel.

Similarly, Puneet allegedly diverted Rs 1.13 crore to his wife and Rs 87.52 lakh to his mother, with some funds used for credit card payments.

Sebi noted that the promoters were running the company like their personal "piggy bank", routing funds to related parties and spending without regard for shareholder interest.

The result of these transactions would mean that these diversions would, at some time, need to be written off from the company's books, ultimately resulting in losses to the investors, Sebi said.