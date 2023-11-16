Gensol to develop NHPC's green hydrogen mobility station project in Laddakh

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Gensol Engineering Ltd on Thursday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for NHPC's Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station EPC Project in Laddakh.

Gensol has secured this project by demonstrating techno-commercial competency in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd (Matrix), the company said in a statement.

Gensol will develop a 500-kW grid-connected, ground-mounted solar power project that will provide energy to the hydrogen refuelling station.

The scope of work includes the entire balance of plant EPC encompassing the green hydrogen system installation, storage, and dispensing facilities, in addition to the requisite civil and electrical infrastructure for the integrated solar and hydrogen operation in Ladakh, it said.

The project is to be commissioned by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. (NHPC).

The project is slated for completion within 12 months from the issuance of the work order.

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO-BD & Project Management of Gensol Engineering Ltd, said, "The NHPC project win is set to strengthen Gensol's market position, elevate our technical capabilities, and pave the way for growth and collaboration in the renewable energy sector." Gensol Engineering Limited is a part of the Gensol group of companies, which offer engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants. PTI ABI MR