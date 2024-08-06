Gentari Green Mobility partners with 3 entities for charging solutions

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Gentari Green Mobility India on Tuesday said it has partnered with three entities to offer EV charging solutions across various locations in the country.

The company also launched an App-based mobility solution named 'Gentari Go', where a user would be able to find options of 1,500 charging stations, a statement said, adding that Gentari's strategic partners are Numocity, Statiq, and ChargeZone.

"Our team is dedicated to advancing India's green mobility agenda. The launch of Gentari Go today marks a significant milestone, providing solutions that enable efficient decarbonisation and improved operational efficiency for businesses of all sizes. The role of green mobility initiatives is crucial in reducing India's carbon emissions stemming from transportation," said Nikhil Thomas, CEO of Gentari Green Mobility India.

India's transportation sector is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, with over 30 per cent of emissions coming from road transport.

The country's green mobility goals include achieving 30 per cent EV adoption by 2030 and expanding the EV charging infrastructure significantly, Thomas said at the launch event.

Later in an interaction, the CEO said the company has two business verticals namely -- vehicle leasing and charging points (CPs).

Of the total 1,500 chargers, 300 are owned by his company and remaining are of the partners, he said, adding Gentari looks to increase the numbers through partnerships and collaborations in the times to come.

The company has leased out 3,200 electric three-wheelers and plans to increase business in this vertical as well, Thomas said.

Gentari Green Mobility India is a company under the clean energy solutions group Gentari.

Across Asia, Gentari Green Mobility's network of more than 920 CPs covers Malaysia, Thailand and India, while it has also deployed more than 3,800 EVs through its Vehicle-As-A-Service (VaaS) offering across India, Malaysia and Indonesia. PTI ABI DRR