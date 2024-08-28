Genus Power Infra gets LoAs for smart meter projects worth Rs 4,469 cr

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd on Wednesday said its arm has secured letters of award for smart meter projects worth Rs 4,469.04 crore.

The three LoAs have been received by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Genus Power said without sharing the name of the entity.

"The subsidiary has received three Letter of Awards (LOA) worth Rs 4,469.04 crore (net of taxes) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers, including design of advance metering infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of about 5.59 million smart prepaid meters, system meters, including DT Meters with corresponding energy accounting on Design-Build Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer basis," the company said in an exchange filing.