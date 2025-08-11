Genus Power Infrastructure net profit grows to Rs 128.5 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructure has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 128.5 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 40.7 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by higher revenues and improved operational performance.

Its revenue in the first quarter surged to Rs 942.4 crore from Rs 414.2 crore in Q1 FY25, the smart meter solutions provider said.

"Profit After Tax (from continuing operations) was up by more than 3 times, as compared to Rs 40.7 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting strong operational performance and efficiency gains despite higher finance costs," the company said in a statement. PTI ABI ABI DR DR