Genus Power Infrastructures deploys 1 cr smart meters under electricity distribution revamp scheme

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures on Wednesday said that it has achieved a milestone of deploying 1 crore smart electricity meters under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) across major discom areas.

This milestone spans installations across nine states, reflecting Genus' robust pan-India execution capability and its critical role in advancing large-scale discom reforms, a company statement said.

With a total of 2.5 crore Genus' smart meters operational across India, out of nearly 5.62 crore deployed, the company has cemented its leadership.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures, said in the statement, "India's power reforms now demand the right power-tech infrastructure, and Genus is on war-footing to support utilities as this transformation moves into its most critical phase." Under RDSS, India aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with smart meters by 2028. PTI KKS HVA