New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49.18 crore in the September quarter.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

During the September quarter, total income rose to Rs 308.40 crore in the quarter from Rs 223.20 crore in the year-ago period. PTI KKS SHW