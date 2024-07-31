Genus Power Infrastructures rises to Rs 42 cr in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures on Wednesday reported an over two-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 42.4 crore during the June 2024 quarter.

Its net profit was Rs 19.3 crore in the April-June period of FY24.

Revenues rose 59 per cent to Rs 414.2 crore from Rs 261.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Genus Power Infrastructures provides electricity metering solutions.

*** IIM Ahmedabad's startup incubator launches accelerator for novice investors * IIM Ahmedabad's startup incubator IIMA Ventures on Wednesday announced the launch of Venture Investing Accelerator programme to help early-stage, first-time investors.

The programme includes a 3-day bootcamp on the IIMA campus, scheduled for August 8-10, 2024.

"The accelerator will offer participants the chance to learn from and network with IIMA Professors, IIMA Ventures Partners, established leaders in venture investing, and peers. Participants will receive personalised mentoring tailored to their individual needs," IIMA Ventures said in a statement.

IIMA Ventures Partner Supriya Sharma said the accelerator aims to create a new generation of savvy investors who can navigate the complexities of early-stage investing and drive meaningful impact in the startup ecosystem.

IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA- CIIE) was founded in 2002 as an entrepreneurship centre at IIM Ahmedabad. PTI ABI KKS ANK SGC SHW