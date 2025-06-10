Geojit appoints Jayakrishnan Sasidharan as executive director, CIO

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Geojit Financial Services on Tuesday said it has appointed Jayakrishnan Sasidharan as its Executive Director and Chief Information Officer.

Sasidharan brings over 35 years of global technology leadership experience, having served as Head of Adobe Consulting for International Markets, where he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives and go-to-market strategies, the company said in a statement.

Sasidharan will lead Geojit's IT infrastructure and digital strategy, aiming to enhance customer engagement, boost revenue, and improve operational efficiency.

"His appointment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to leverage fintech for enhanced client experiences and operational excellence," Geojit's Chairman and Managing Director C J George said. PTI SHW