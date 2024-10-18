Geojit Financial Services PAT jumps 53 pc in September quarter

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Geojit Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 53 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax to Rs 57.42 crore in three months ended September 2024.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.48 crore in the year-ago period.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, its PAT rose by 25 per cent, Geojit Financial Services said in a statement.

Revenue increased by 50 per cent to Rs 218.55 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 from Rs 145.51 crore a year ago. On a QoQ basis, it grew by 21 per cent. PTI SP SP SHW