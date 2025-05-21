Geojit Financial Services Q4 net profit falls 38 pc to Rs 32.21 cr

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Geojit Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter compared to a profit of Rs 51.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total consolidated revenue declined by 15 per cent to Rs 177.48 crore in the last quarter of 2024-25 as compared with Rs 208.56 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

On a sequential basis, revenue of the company rose marginally from Rs 172.11 crore in the December quarter.

Operating profit, measured as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 54.09 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 83.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the financial year 2024-25, the company, however, reported improved performance. The consolidated revenue rose 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 749.32 crore, while net profit grew 15 per cent to Rs 172.49 crore.

The Kochi-based Geojit Financial Services board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (150 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25.

During the year, Geojit Private Wealth (DIFC) Ltd has received in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to establish a new entity within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The move is aimed at serving the growing wealth management needs of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high net-worth individuals (UHNIs) across the UAE and the wider Middle East region. PTI HG HVA