Geojit ropes in two CEOs for private wealth & managed assets

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Investment services firm Geojit Financial on Monday appointed Rahul Roy Chowdhury as the chief executive of its private wealth services arm and Gopinath Natarajan as head of its portfolio & managed assets.

The new CEOs will lead the company's wealth management and portfolio management businesses and be instrumental in building and nurturing high-net-worth client portfolios, the Kochi-based company said in a statement which added that both the persons will be based in Mumbai.

CJ George, the founder and managing director of Geojit, said their rich experience will further strengthen the team, develop new products to deliver sustainable returns and build a robust business to expand the reach.

Chowdhury brings 17 years of experience in building and growing wealth and investment businesses and prior to joining Geojit, he was a managing director at Equirus Wealth. Before that, he was associated with Citibank, IndusInd Bank and HSBC Global Asset Management.

Natarajan has over 25 years of experience in the capital markets and asset management industry and joins Geojit from Bridgeweave, a London-based fintech, where he served as the director for Asia Markets. Previously he held leadership positions at Yes Securities IIFL Holding and Kotak Securities. PTI BEN MR