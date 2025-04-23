Geri Care launches first assisted living centre in Bengaluru, accelerates expansion

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Geri Care Health Services, an integrated geriatrician-led healthcare provider for senior citizens, has launched its first assisted living centre in Bengaluru, accelerating its expansion plans, a top official said on Wednesday.

Located on St. John’s Road, Ulsoor, this 100-bed premium skilled nursing facility marks a major milestone in Geri Care's vision to expand its footprint across the country.

This move follows a recent institutional fundraise from a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, enabling the company to grow into new markets and strengthen its eldercare services across India.

The city based company plans to establish its second Assisted Living Centre in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, followed by facilities in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

"We are proud to bring Geri Care’s Assisted Living Centre to Bengaluru—a city with a vibrant senior population and a pressing need for specialised, long-term elder care," said Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder and Managing Director of Geri Care Health Services.

"Unlike conventional options, our centre offers medically supervised living, led by geriatricians and supported by trained geriatric nurses, ensuring seamless care for the elderly with chronic conditions, post-surgical recovery needs, or age-related decline," he added.

"With a holistic model that prioritises safety, dignity, and compassionate support, we believe Bengaluru will wholeheartedly embrace this much-needed, future-ready alternative in eldercare," Ramesh further said, in a company statement.

Geri Care also offers home care services—including nursing, doctor visits, lab diagnostics, and physiotherapy—the statement added.