German auto firm ZF Group launches electric park brake production line in Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) German auto components supplier ZF Group on Tuesday inaugurated its 80,00,000 capacity electric park brake production line for its passenger car business at the company's Oragadam manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The Oragadam EPB line establishes scalable manufacturing capacity to strengthen India's role in the next-generation passenger braking solutions.

Designed for scale, the production facility is supported with an expanding Indian supplier ecosystem for precision mechanical and electronic components, ZF Group said.

Globally, ZF has deployed over 250 million electric park brake (EPB) callipers across vehicles worldwide.

The inauguration of the EPB line in Oragadam further strengthens the company's ability to deliver these advanced braking systems at scale, reinforcing India's growing role in the company's global braking and chassis technology footprint, it said.

As ZF's key manufacturing site in India and 10th in Tamil Nadu, this site is an expansion plant for light commercial vehicles of the group, the company said, adding that this is not a part of the ZF Commercial Vehicles Control Systems India Ltd or its subsidiary.

"As vehicle architecture evolves, braking systems are transitioning from mere mechanical assemblies to software-enabled safety technologies. ZF Group's Electric Park Brake replaces conventional mechanical parking brakes with an electronically controlled system optimised for electric and software-defined vehicles," said Peter Holdmann, Board of Management member at ZF and head of Division Chassis Solutions.

The system delivers low-drag performance to improve fuel efficiency and extend EV range, while significantly reducing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), all of which are critical for a smooth experience for the end user, he added.

The inauguration formalises the scale-up of EPB manufacturing at the site, aligning with the rapid shift toward electric, connected, and technology-focused software-defined passenger vehicles in the Indian market, it said.