German brand Sanosan aims to increase mkt share to 20 pc in India in 5 years

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) German brand Sanosan on Monday said it is expecting to increase its market share to 20 per cent in the next five years in the premium baby skincare category in India, a top company official has said.

"Currently, we have a very small market share of 3 per cent in the Rs 150 crore premium baby skincare segment in India. Looking at the current trend, we are expecting sales to double year on year for the next 3 years. With this we expect to reach a market share of 20 per cent in the segment in the next five years," Mann and Schroder Cosmetics (producers of Sanosan baby care brand) managing director (owner) Christine Steger told PTI here.

Currently, the overall revenue from India for the brand is 5 per cent, which is expected to grow to around 15-20 per cent in the next five years, she said.

At present, Sanosan's top three markets are China, Europe and Egypt, she added.

Sanosan was launched in the country by Glowderma, a skincare company, two years back and has been growing at a rate of 100 per cent year-on-year compared to the industry's annual growth of 30 per cent.

"The brand Sanosan has achieved the milestone of reaching more than 1 lakh Indian mothers. We plan to double sales for the next 3 years through effective promotion with paediatrics and dermatologists," Glowderma managing director Rajesh Khatri said.

Sanosan was initially available in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and now the company's products are readily available pan-India through its website as well as e-commerce platforms.

Sanosan has a strong presence in major markets across all four regions covering tier I and II cities in every state across the country.

"We are excited to witness the growth and acceptance of Sanosan Baby in the Indian market. Our brand's commitment to providing the best for babies is unwavering, and we are dedicated to creating products that cater to the unique needs of parents and their little ones. With the immense potential and growth in India we could look at setting up a base in India with our partner," Steger added. PTI SM SHW SHW