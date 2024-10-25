German Chancellor Scholz pitches for political solutions to global conflicts

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday pitched for political solutions based on international laws to deal with global conflicts as it is imperative to safeguard prosperity, trade and economic cooperation.

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 here, he also noted the persistent tensions in regions like the Middle East, South and East China Seas and the dangers posed by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The Middle East remains a constant source of tension and a reminder of the human cost of division because of the world's inability to reach political solutions, he said.

The Green Peninsula and the South and East China Sea remain fresh points of potential conflicts even though "we all hope" that these conflicts can be contained.

"In the multi-polar world, there are no global policemen, no single watchdog monitoring our common rules. If Russia were to succeed with its illegal brutal war against Ukraine, there would be repercussions far beyond Europe's borders. Such an outcome would endanger global security and prosperity as a whole," the German Chancellor cautioned.

"So, my first message to all of you today is this...let us do whatever we can do to bring about the political solutions to these conflicts. Solutions that are based on international laws and the principles of the UN Charter.

"This is not only a political obligation, it is also imperative if we want to safeguard property, trade and economic cooperation," he said.

There is a need to match words with deeds, he added.

The visit of a German frigate to India, as well as to Japan, Korea and Southeast Asian countries, underlines "our commitment" to open seas and international law, he said.

Scholz further said India is the world's biggest democracy and the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with an almost rapidly expanding renewable energy sector of any major economy.