German firm Deutsche Aircraft partners with SASMOS HET for regional plane

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) German aircraft maker Deutsche Aircraft on Friday said it has collaborated with Bengaluru-based SASMOS HET Technologies for its 40-seater turboprop regional aircraft D328eco project.

Under this strategic collaboration, SASMOS HET Technologies will provide specialised design and development of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) for regional aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the efforts to advance aerospace engineering globally, the company said in a statement.

SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd, which started operations in 2007, is a manufacturer of wiring harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies and unit integration products for the aerospace, defence and marine industry sphere in India.

SASMOS currently exports more than 70 per cent of its products to Israel, the US and Europe, as per the statement.

"We welcome SASMOS HET Technologies as our partner in the D328eco programme. Their reputation for developing and delivering top-tier aerospace wiring solutions aligns perfectly with our needs for the D328eco," said Nico Neumann, COO at Deutsche Aircraft.

"This partnership affirms our position as innovators in aerospace technology and strengthens our commitment to become leaders in the industry," said Chandrashekar H G, Chairman and Managing Director of SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd. PTI IAS DR