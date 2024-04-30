Germany eyes 10 lakh overnight stays by Indians in 2024

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Germany is targetting 10 lakh overnight stays by Indians in 2024, betting on the rising interest of the country from travellers in the subcontinent.

Germany recorded a 32.6 per cent year-on-year growth in overnight stays by visitors from India at 8,26,703 in 2023.

"We are delighted to see a growing number of Indian tourists choosing Germany as their destination of choice... We look forward to welcoming more Indian visitors and showcasing the best of what Germany has to offer," German National Tourist Office (GNTO) Director of Marketing & Sales Office India, Romit Theophilus, said.

On the target for 2024, he said, "Our forecast this year is to close at 1 million overnights from India." GNTO is the official representative office of the German National Tourist Board. It is represented in India by Airplus Travel Services Pvt Ltd.

Explaining the reasons for the rising number of Indian visitors to the country, he said Germany offers a wholesome experience of scenic beauty and a rich culture, combined with theme-routes and eco-friendly tourism.

"We believe it is the ideal destination for travellers wanting to revel in warm hospitality and scintillating cuisine," Theophilus added.

The trend reflects the rising interest among Indian travellers in exploring Germany's rich culture, scenic landscapes, historic landmarks, and culinary experiences, it added. PTI RKL SM TRB