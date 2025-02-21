Germany to be partner country in MP's investor meet GIS -2025

Bhopal, Feb 21 (PTI) Germany will participate as a `partner country' in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 organized by the Madhya Pradesh government, officials said on Friday.

The two-day summit will start here on February 24.

German Consul General Achim Fiebig, along with representatives from the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) and the German Indian Innovation Corridor (GIIC) will attend the summit, a government statement said.

During his visit to Munich, Germany, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav invited German investors to explore opportunities in the state in coordination with CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and GIIC–Central India.

At GIS-2025, a German Pavilion will be set up to showcase Indo-German collaboration opportunities under the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

The pavilion will also highlight social and economic development projects related to green energy, education, women empowerment, and skill development.

These projects are funded by the German organization GIZ and being implemented in collaboration with NICT Indore, the women & child development department, and the agriculture department of MP.

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the Government of Madhya Pradesh, IGCC, and GIIC-CI to promote sustainable and long-term investment in the state.

Under this agreement, German companies will participate in various development projects across multiple sectors.

Several German companies are already operating in chemical, pharmaceutical and hardware engineering sectors in MP, the statement said.

German investors are now also showing interest in IT, Global Skill Development, Centres of Excellence, dairy farming, food processing, science & technology, deep technology and renewable energy sectors, it added. PTI LAL KRK