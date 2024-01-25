Germany willing to collaborate with India on SDGs: Envoy

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Germany is willing to collaborate with India on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a diplomat said on Thursday.

Speaking at an interactive session with members of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Germany's Consul General in Kolkata Barbara Voss stressed on the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and work towards lowering global temperatures to achieve the goals.

She also highlighted the emerging prospects of trade and investments between Germany and India.

With about 2,000 German companies already operating in India, providing employment to around 4 lakh people, the envoy expressed her country's commitment to contributing to India's socio-economic development.

Germany is currently facing a shortage of skilled workers and was eager to employ skilled labour from India, she said.

"Germany is open to welcoming skilled professionals who intend to stay for an extended period," she added.

Tom Reiner, the regional director of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the handholding services provided to facilitate business between Indian and German companies.

He specifically spoke about the "Senior Expert Services", through which experienced industry veterans from Germany serve as trainers and consultants in Indian companies.

Bharat Chamber of Commerce president NG Khaitan, in his address, spoke about Germany's significant contributions to India's growth story, particularly in the areas of technological cooperation and defence support. PTI BSM SOM