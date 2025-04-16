Germany witnesses 8.6 pc rise in overnight Indian stays in 2024

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Germany reported an 8.6 per cent rise in overnight stays by Indians touched 8,97,841 in 2024, while the average length of stay also grew from 9.3 to 9.6 nights, according to statistics shared by the German National Tourism Board on Wednesday.

This significant growth is attributed to strengthened air connectivity between India and Germany, with monthly flight frequency increasing by 28 per cent from 241 in January 2019 to 309 in January 2025.

This significant growth, coupled with Skift India's report, highlighting that Indian travellers' spending soared four times faster than the global average, underscored the strategic importance of this dynamic market.

Romit Theophilus, Director of Marketing & Sales Office India at the GNTO, emphasised that Germany ignites Indian wanderlust by offering romantic escapes and cultural deep dives that cater to the modern traveller.

"Whether it is a couple looking for a peaceful retreat amidst nature or an adventurous exploration of our historic routes, Germany has something exceptional to offer. We believe our focus on sustainability and cultural richness will resonate deeply with Indian travellers, especially those seeking romantic breakaways," he stated.