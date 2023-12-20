Get as many investment MoUs as possible off ground by Feb 15: Dhami to officials

Dehradun, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is keen to get investment intents signed at the recently concluded Investors Summit off the ground by mid-February.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the MoUs signed at the two-day event held earlier this month, Dhami said the effort should be to get as many of them off the ground by February 15 as possible. "Implementing the MoUs is everyone's collective responsibility," he said.

The progress made on the implementation of the MoUs will be reviewed every week by the chief secretary and every month by himself, the Chief Minister said.

Priority should be accorded to the implementation of MoUs which have the potential to generate maximum employment opportunities for the local youth, he said.

The importance of striking a balance between economy and ecology in the implementation of MoUs should also not be lost sight of, Dhami said.

A total of 1779 MoUs worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore related to various departments were signed at the summit held on December 8-9.

They include 157 MoUs worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the energy sector, 658 MoUs worth Rs 78,000 crore related to the industry department, 437 MoUs worth Rs 47,646 crore in the field of tourism, 175 agreements worth Rs 19,260 crore in the field of horticulture and food processing, 62 agreements worth Rs 41,947 crore in the field of housing and urban development, 39 agreements worth Rs 25,785 crore in the field of health and environment, and 77 agreements worth Rs 17,058 crore in the field of AYUSH and wellness, an official release said.

Dhami also asked the officials in attendance to prepare an effective action plan towards providing better markets for local products. Emphasizing on paying special attention to investment proposals in the solar energy sector, the Chief Minister also asked them to focus on efforts to connect more and more youth with self-employment under the solar energy policy.

"Small investors are also important for us," he said.

In accordance with the instructions of the Prime Minister, work should also be done expeditiously towards the expansion of Dehradun-Pantnagar airports and construction of a convention centre at Rishikesh or any other suitable place.

Uttarakhand Society for Promotion of Investment, Startup and Entrepreneurship is also being formed for the convenience of investors in the state, he said. PTI ALM ALM RHL MR