GETRI inks pact with AEEE to promote energy-efficient measures in Gujarat

Vadodara, Aug 13 (PTI) Green Energy Transition Research Institute (GETRI) has tied up with not-for-profit organisation AEEE to promote adoption of energy-efficient measures across Gujarat.

An agreement was signed at an event which was organised by the two as well as the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in Vadodara, according to a release.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards meeting the state's sustainable development goals (SDGs) and broader objectives in decarbonisation and emission intensity reduction, AEEE (Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy) said in the release.

As part of the agreement, AEEE and GETRI will collaborate on programmes to strengthen energy efficiency policies, including financing, measurement, and verification; promote energy-efficient appliances, assist in demand response programmes and encourage the use of Energy Service Company (ESCO) models, it said.

"Through joint efforts in awareness programmes, demand response initiatives, and the promotion of ESCO models, we aim to create a lasting impact on Gujarat's energy landscape and develop innovative strategies to benefit both the environment and the economy," Satish Kumar, President and Executive Director of AEEE, said.

According to GETRI director Alka Yadav, over the next three years, AEEE and GETRI will work closely to improve the adoption of energy-efficient practices in the state, contributing to Gujarat's and India's broader goals of climate change mitigation.

"By fostering collaboration between professionals and technical experts, we aim to implement, evaluate, and make impactful recommendations on energy efficiency practices," she said.

Vadodara-based GETRI is an autonomous institute promoted by state government-owned Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), which focuses on training and research programmes in the energy sector.