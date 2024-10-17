GFI India unveils in-depth technical analysis of plant-based meat & egg products in Indian mkt

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) on Thursday unveiled an in-depth technical analysis of plant-based meat and egg products in the Indian market.

Released at the Smart Protein Forum here, organised in collaboration with the University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (TDU), the findings indicate an impressive nutritional profile of plant-based alternatives vis-à-vis animal-based proteins, a GFI India statement said.

The assessment reinforces the potential of plant-based meat and egg products to enhance public health and cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers, it said.

According to GFI India, the study, conducted in two phases, compares the nutritional composition labels of plant-based meat and egg products in the Indian market with their animal-derived counterparts, highlighting their protein, fat, fibre, and micronutrient content.

The findings reveal that plant-based egg products with mung bean as the protein source have the highest total amino acid content (57.45 g/100 g), and plant-based meat formats offer higher dietary fibre (4.6-16 per cent) than their animal-based counterparts.

"Plant-based meat products contain between 9.1 per cent and 20.8 per cent protein, with several product formats fulfilling the ‘high-protein’ criteria set by FSSAI. These products maintain lower or comparable levels of saturated fat and excel in dietary fibre, with many exceeding the high-fibre classification of 6g per 100g. The significant fibre content contributes to digestive health and offers additional nutritional benefits," the statement said.

Dr Padma Ishwarya, Science and Technology Specialist at GFI India, said this analysis underscores the nutritional strengths of plant-based alternatives, particularly in terms of protein and fibre content.

"By offering consumers healthier, sustainable options, we can chart a path toward nutrition security and a more resilient food system. With support from the public and private sectors, the continued development and improvement of these products has the potential to enhance nutritional benefits for individuals while also protecting public health and the environment,” she said.

The report emphasises the importance of ingredient diversification to further boost and improve the nutritional profiles of plant-based alternatives in the Indian market.

As consumer interest in plant-based diets rises, this analysis highlights the vital role these products can play in promoting sustainable dietary shifts, GFI India said.

The growing awareness of health and environmental benefits of plant-based alternatives coupled with their excellent nutritional profile can supplement the growing demand of conventional animal proteins in a sustainable and secure way, the statement said. PTI AMP RS RS