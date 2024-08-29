GH2 Solar bags project to set up 105 MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity

New Delhi: Green energy player GH2 Solar on Thursday said it has bagged a project to set up 105 MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity from Solar Energy Corporation of India.

The project will get a subsidy of Rs 157.5 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the company said in a statement.

"GH2 Solar Pvt Ltd has emerged as the successful bidder for a highly competitive tender from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), securing a monumental 105 MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity that will play a pivotal role in India's transition to a green hydrogen economy," the statement said.

The project, slated for completion by 2030, will be instrumental in achieving India's ambitious targets of producing 5 million metric tonne of green hydrogen annually and reaching 280 GW of installed solar capacity.

"This project will not only enhance our technological capabilities but also generate employment opportunities, stimulate local economic growth, and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in the renewable energy sector," Anurag Jain, Director of GH2 Solar, said.

Electrolysers are a key component needed in manufacturing of green hydrogen.

GH2 Solar Pvt Ltd specialises in the development of cutting-edge solar and green hydrogen solutions.