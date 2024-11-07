Ghana joins hands with Indian start-ups for low-emission cooking stoves

Indore, Nov 7 (PTI) The Ghana government has tied up with a city-based start-up for the production and distribution of cooking stoves with low carbon emissions as per the Paris Agreement.

Advertisment

Under this, 1 million improved cooking stoves with relatively low carbon emissions will be manufactured in Ghana, which will be distributed free of charge to the people of this African country, an official of the start-up said on Thursday.

"We have signed an agreement with Ghana's Ministry of Energy," Better Planet Footprints CEO Amit Gupta told reporters.

"Under this, we will help the government of Ghana to implement the project of production and distribution of one million improved cooking stoves in accordance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement," he said.

Advertisment

He said that though these stoves will be burnt by conventional fuels like wood and charcoal, they will emit relatively less carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases due to their advanced technology.

The Rs 425-crore project will start producing stoves in Ghana in the first quarter of next year and the project is expected to be completed in five to seven years, Gupta said.

"We estimate that the use of the one million chulhas distributed in Ghana will reduce 12.5 to 15 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over the project period. This will generate 1.25 to 1.50 crore carbon credits," Gupta said.

Advertisment

Seth Mahu, deputy director of the Department of Renewable Energy at Ghana's Ministry of Energy, said the agreement with the Indore-based start-up would help the African country fight climate change challenges in line with the Paris Agreement.

"We hope that this agreement will open opportunities for mutual cooperation and investment between Ghana and India in green energy, renewable energy and other areas," he said. PTI HWP MAS MR MR