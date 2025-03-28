Ghana seeks investments in agri, pharma, healthcare sectors from Indian private sectors investors

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Ghana on Friday sought investments from India in sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, telecom and real estate to boost the West African nation's economy.

Acting High commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to India Louis Kwame Obeng said investments in the country would provide market access to the entire West African region, including Nigeria.

Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) in Kolkata, Obeng said, "Ghana seeks investments in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, telecom, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity, among other sectors." He said the former British colony is one of the most stable and peaceful countries in Africa.

The nation has vast reserves of gold, oil, bauxite and manganese and is the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa, he added.

Obeng also emphasised that Ghana has laws to protect the interests of the business community, ensuring investor confidence.

The country operates under a multi-party democratic government, he added.

He pointed out that while the country is predominantly an agricultural economy, the sector’s contribution to GDP is declining.

"We need modern agricultural methods and invite the private sector from India to invest in boosting farm production," he said.

BCC president Naresh Pachisia said India and Ghana are natural partners with huge potential for trade and investments. PTI dc MNB