GHCL gets land, clearances for Rs 6,500-cr soda ash plant; construction in 6-7 months

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) GHCL Ltd, the country's second-largest soda ash producer, is set to nearly double its production capacity to 2.3 million tonne per annum by 2030, with its Rs 6,500-crore greenfield project in Gujarat's Kutch district expected to commence construction within the next six to seven months.

The expansion comes as the company battles cheap Chinese imports while positioning itself as a key supplier for India's ambitious 300 GW solar power target, where soda ash is a critical raw material for solar glass manufacturing.

"Almost all major formalities have been completed, environmental clearance has been obtained, a major part of the land has already been purchased," GHCL Managing Director R S Jalan told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"At this point of time we have not started the physical activity of this, but hopefully in another 6 to 7 months we will be able to start the activity," he said. The two-phased expansion will add 1.1 million tonne to the current 1.2 million tonne capacity. The new facility will feature a large dense soda ash plant specifically designed for the solar glass segment.

"If you look at 119 gigawatt to 300 gigawatt, it is a big opportunity and the entire project which we are envisaging will mostly be used for solar glass because we are putting a very large capacity of the dense plant," Jalan said.

The new plant will incorporate advanced technology to ensure high energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, he added. The company plans to fund the mega capex through a mix of debt and equity, leveraging its debt-free status and strong balance sheet with nearly Rs 1,000 crore in cash reserves.

"We are going to fund this complete project by debt and equity. And debt will never be more than 0.6 to 0.7 times of the equity. So, we will be very well funded and we don't see any risk in that," Jalan explained.

The expansion comes at a crucial time as India grapples with 20 per cent import dependency on soda ash, despite Gujarat accounting for 95 per cent of domestic production. China, holding 45 per cent of global capacity, has ramped up exports, squeezing margins for local players operating at near-100 per cent utilisation.

GHCL has been urging the commerce ministry to impose anti-dumping duties on imports from China and other nations. The current minimum import price regime on soda ash has been extended till December 31, 2025. However, Jalan remains optimistic about domestic demand absorption.

"This demand growth in India is likely to be significantly higher. I think this 1 million tonne plant definitely will be able to absorb into the growth of the soda ash demand which is happening," he said.

To hedge against volatility, GHCL is diversifying into bromine and vacuum salt production. The vacuum salt plant, powered by waste energy for near-zero costs, is set to commence operations by January 2025.

"The vacuum salt which we are producing is going to reduce our costs because we are using waste energy. So this is going to be a green vacuum salt," Jalan said. Bromine output will start at 2,800 tonnes, leveraging existing infrastructure. GHCL is ahead of its 30 per cent carbon reduction pledge by 2030. The new plant will benchmark below global emission standards, incorporating AI-driven efficiencies and waste coke substitution.

"On our existing plant, we have taken 30 per cent carbon reductions in next five years and we are ahead of the target. The new greenfield project is going to be a completely modern plant with much less carbon emission than existing typical plants," Jalan said.

Exports will be capped at 10-15 per cent of output, with focus on reducing the million-tonne import bill and bolstering Make in India. Short-term prospects remain subdued following the recent annual maintenance shutdown of its soda ash plant from September 26 to October 12.

"This year volume growth will not be there. And because of this oversupply situation, we are not visualising any significant margin improvement," Jalan cautioned. However, the medium-term soda ash demand is expected to grow 6.5-7 per cent annually on green energy tailwinds. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU