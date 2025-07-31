GHCL Q1 profit down 4.3 pc to Rs 144 cr; gets lignite mining lease extension for 20 yrs

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Soda ash maker GHCL Ltd on Thursday posted 4.32 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.11 crore for the June quarter on sluggish sales.

The Noida-headquartered company had reported a net profit of Rs 150.63 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income declined to Rs 822.54 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 848.76 crore in a year-ago.

Meanwhile, GHCL said it has received an extension of the mining lease rights for lignite over an area of 171 hectares in Khadsaliya village, Bhavnagar district, Gujarat for further 20 years. PTI LUX TRB TRB