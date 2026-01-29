New Delhi (PTI): GHCL Ltd, the country's second-largest soda ash producer, on Thursday posted 37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 106 crore for December quarter 2025-26 on higher expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 168.42 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 772.67 crore during October-December 2025-26 from Rs 807.42 crore a year ago. Expenses rose to Rs 629.29 crore from Rs 580.15 crore.

“Our performance in Q3 FY26 remains consistent with the previous quarter, reflecting a stabilizing yet challenging operational landscape. The domestic soda ash market continues to navigate significant headwinds, primarily driven by a persistent influx of cheap imports and aggressive global pricing strategies," Managing Director R S Jalan said.

These pressures have been compounded by heightening global uncertainties and disrupted trade dynamics which contributed to a cautious sentiment across the chemical sector, he said.

Despite the continued flow of soda ash exports into the Indian market, GHCL has maintained its industry-leading margins. "This resilience is a direct result of our unwavering commitment to cost discipline and data-driven operational efficiencies to optimize yields," he added.

The company concluded a Rs 300 crore share-buyback programme during Q3 and parallelly, the diversification projects are reaching a critical milestone.

While heavy monsoon in Gujarat caused minor delays, the company's Bromine and Vacuum Salt projects are now in the final stages of execution and on track for commissioning at the end of Q4 FY26.

Further, the greenfield soda ash project is lagging behind.