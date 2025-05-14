GHCL Textiles appoints Marshal Rajendrakumar Sonavane as CEO

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) GHCL Textiles Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Marshal Rajendrakumar Sonavane as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025.

He will take over from R Balakrishnan, who has been with GHCL for over two decades and has played a pivotal role in steering the company through a phase of transformation and growth, it stated.

Marshal joined GHCL Ltd as Chief Strategy Officer on January 1, 2025, and was subsequently elevated as CEO of GHCL Textiles.

With this transition, he will lead the company's strategic and operational roadmap, focused on driving innovation and strengthening market leadership.

An alumnus of BITS Pilani with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur, Marshal brings with him over 14 years of diverse industrial experience, combining deep strategic insight with executional excellence, GHCL stated.

R S Jalan, Non-Executive Director, GHCL Textiles said, "With his extensive industry experience, Marshal brings a progressive vision that perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovation and forward momentum. His leadership will play a pivotal role in guiding GHCL Textiles as we scale new heights and chart a path toward sustainable, inclusive growth." PTI RSN DR