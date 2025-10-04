Ghodawat to add Airbus twin-engine chopper, Embraer planes to its Star Air fleet

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Ghodawat Enterprises, which operates luxury air travel firm Star Air, on Saturday announced expansion of its fleet with the induction of a new Airbus twin-engine helicopter and two Embraer E175 aircraft.

The Sanjay Ghodawat Group firm said in a statement that it will add Airbus ACH-135 T3H twin-engine helicopter for NSOP (Non-Scheduled Operator Permit) operations along with the planned addition of two Embraer E175 aircraft for Star Air.

With these inclusions, Ghodawat Enterprises will further strengthen both its NSOP and Scheduled Operator Permit (SOP) operations, bringing its total fleet size to 12 fixed wing aircraft and three helicopters, the statement said.

The new helicopter can accommodate five passengers and two pilots and has features such as Helionix Glass cockpit, synthetic vision system, a 4-axis autopilot, among others, all designed to increase safety and operational efficiency.

It has a cruise speed of 136 knots (252 km per hour) and a range of 640+kms with an endurance of three hours 36 minutes, making it ideal for VIP movements, celebrity travel, weddings, festivities, and political charters, the company said.

The company further said it is in the process of inducting two Embraer E175s into its scheduled operations, boosting connectivity across new stations and increasing service frequencies.

This expansion will take Star Air's total scheduled fleet to 12 Embraer aircraft, further strengthening its position as a key regional airline in India.

"The induction of the Airbus ACH-135 helicopter and the forthcoming Embraer E175 aircraft reflects our commitment to both bespoke charter services and reliable scheduled connectivity. This balanced growth strategy allows us to cater to premium charter clientele as well as regional travellers across India," said Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air. HVA